Drugs case: Scammer targeted only well-off Catholics?

Crime branch says they are also probing possibilities of drug trafficking and extortion, as not all four targets seem to be victims of revenge

Anthony Paul, the accused arrested in the case

The police are still unclear why baker Anthony Paul targeted four people, including actress Chrisann Pereira who was caught with drugs in the UAE, although victims believe he went after well-off Catholic families. While cops initially suspected it to be a case of revenge, a victim’s statement has prompted them to probe the possibilities of drug trafficking and extortion.

The Unit X of Mumbai police’s crime branch is investigating cases against Paul, who allegedly planted drugs on Chrisann and DJ Clayton Rodrigues, leading to their arrest in Sharjah.

Monisha Demello, the first target of Anthony Paul, escaped by leaving at Mumbai airport a package, which she had been asked to deliver in Dubai; (right) Rishikesh Pandya, whose father-in-law worked for Anthony Paul

According to the cops, Paul introduced himself as a wealthy and religious person in the community. Some victims even reported that he tried to convert people. “We are not investigating the conversion angle currently, but it seems that portraying himself as a religious person helped him gain influence over people,” said an officer.

The officers have also discovered that Paul approached the families of Chrisann and Clayton after they were arrested in Sharjah. He demanded R80 lakh from the Pereira family for the release of their daughter from prison. They also suspect that Paul was himself passing on information to Sharjah airport officials about drugs concealed in trophies, which were given to the duo.

The fashion designer

Monisha Demelo, a fashion designer from Borivli, was his first target. Her mother received a call from one Prasad Rao on January 7. He was later identified as Paul’s associate Rajesh Bobhate alias Ravi who had handed over the trophy with concealed drugs to Chrisann.

Next day, Demelo met Rajesh at The Westin Hotel in Goregaon to discuss an order for his “high-profile” client in Dubai.

Demelo said she agreed to visit Dubai to meet the clients, but insisted on staying with her sister there and Rajesh sent her a ticket for January 13. As it was an early morning flight, she asked him to book a hotel room in Sharjah for a day. Rajesh told her he would give the return ticket in person.

Rajesh told her that the client likes brownies and Demelo offered to buy some, but he refused. On January 13, they met outside ITC Maratha in Andheri, where he gave her hard copies of her flight ticket back to Mumbai, hotel room reservation along with a bag containing a cake, some cupcakes and packets of poppy seeds.

Demelo informed her sister in Dubai, who told her that poppy seeds are banned in the UAE. She left the bag at a coffee shop in Mumbai airport. Meanwhile, Rajesh, who was checking in on her, asked if she had cleared immigration and if the cake was okay. Demelo played along and said yes. When she landed in Sharjah, there was no arrangement for travel and even Rajesh was not responding to her texts. She travelled to her sister’s in Dubai and called the hotel in Sharjah, which informed her that there was no booking for her. She then learnt that the flight ticket was fake, too.

Rajesh called her back later and claimed the cars got mixed up. He asked if she still had the cake and wanted someone to collect it. Demelo told him that she forgot the cake in the cab she took to Dubai.

With the crime branch suspecting Paul’s motive to be revenge, Demelo believes it could be for cancelling an order for a wedding gown, which she had placed with Paul’s brother Adrian. But, she wants the police to investigate other possibilities.

The businessman

Rishikesh Pandya, a businessman, has a leased property in Manori, which he rents out for events and shoots. On February 19, Rajesh contacted him on WhatsApp, seeking a booking for his client JPC events, he told mid-day. They met at Grand Hyatt, Santacruz, and Rajesh introduced himself as a middleman.

Rishikesh said Rajesh offered him a deal that sounded too good to be true. On March 11, Rajesh messaged him saying a meeting had been arranged with the client in Dubai.

Rishikesh applied for a visa and insurance. Before the flight, Rajesh arranged a meeting with him. His wife Liza Alva Pandya and her father also accompanied him. After everyone was convinced, Rajesh booked Rishikesh’s flight tickets and a room at Hilton Waterfront in Dubai.

On March 21, Rajesh gave Rishikesh a printout of his return ticket and a trophy with his name on it, saying that he needs to show this to his client. Rishikesh refused to travel with the trophy, which surprised Rajesh.

“While I was in the immigration line in Sharjah, airport security asked me to step aside. They investigated me and searched my luggage. I then realised that something was in the trophy and that someone had tipped off the authorities,” he said. “After being cleared, I left the airport and dialled Rajesh, but his phone was switched off. I stayed with a friend and returned to Mumbai on March 27 after my wife booked my flight,” he added.

“The incident had a profound impact on me, knowing that someone had attempted to deceive me to the extent that I could have been imprisoned for life. This thought weighed heavily on me, and it took almost two weeks for me to come to terms with the experience and put it behind me,”

Rishikesh concluded.

