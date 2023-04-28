Breaking News
Mumbai: City’s public pools are a serious health hazard, say swimmers
Drugs case: Scammer targeted only well-off Catholics?
Mumbai: BMC restores broken base of milestone
Mumbai: Podar doctors go on strike, shut down OPD
Mumbai: Over 300 illegal paan beedi shops torn down in three days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Govt seeks suggestions from citizens for making guidelines on cab aggregator companies

Maharashtra: Govt seeks suggestions from citizens for making guidelines on cab aggregator companies

Updated on: 28 April,2023 05:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

"Anyone interested in making any suggestions may do so by sending a mail to dycommr.enf1@gmail.com before May 9," added the release

Maharashtra: Govt seeks suggestions from citizens for making guidelines on cab aggregator companies

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Govt seeks suggestions from citizens for making guidelines on cab aggregator companies
x
00:00

The transport department of the Maharashtra government is seeking feedback from citizens on app-based Vehicle Aggregator Regulations. The press statement released by the government stated that the committee is seeking inputs from all stakeholders for preparing regulations for the operations of aggregators.


"Taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the central government for Ola, Uber, and other aggregator companies, the Government of Maharashtra is in the process of preparing regulations for the operations of aggregators. The guidelines of the Central government are available to the public on the website. A committee has, therefore, been constituted by the state government under the chairmanship of Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava, Reteried Additional Chief Secretary to draft the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules. The committee is seeking inputs from all stakeholders in this regard," stated the press statement.



Also read: Mumbai: BMC starts administering nasal vaccine to senior citizens


"Anyone interested in making any suggestions may do so by sending a mail to dycommr.enf1@gmail.com before May 9," added the release.

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK