Maharashtra: Govt seeks suggestions from citizens for making guidelines on cab aggregator companies

The transport department of the Maharashtra government is seeking feedback from citizens on app-based Vehicle Aggregator Regulations. The press statement released by the government stated that the committee is seeking inputs from all stakeholders for preparing regulations for the operations of aggregators.

"Taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the central government for Ola, Uber, and other aggregator companies, the Government of Maharashtra is in the process of preparing regulations for the operations of aggregators. The guidelines of the Central government are available to the public on the website. A committee has, therefore, been constituted by the state government under the chairmanship of Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava, Reteried Additional Chief Secretary to draft the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules. The committee is seeking inputs from all stakeholders in this regard," stated the press statement.

"Anyone interested in making any suggestions may do so by sending a mail to dycommr.enf1@gmail.com before May 9," added the release.