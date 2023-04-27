Mumbai: 4 properties of prime accused in Rs 4,856 cr drug seizure case attached

The competent authority of Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act confirmed the action against the properties worth more than Rs 2.67 crore owned by Prem Prakash Singh

Authorities have attached four properties in Maharashtra and Gujarat belonging to the prime accused in the last year's case of seizure of mephedrone worth Rs 4,856 crore, a Mumbai Police official said.

The competent authority of Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act confirmed the action against the properties worth more than Rs 2.67 crore owned by Prem Prakash Singh, the main accused in the case, the official said on Wednesday.

Last year, the Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) unearthed a syndicate of mephedrone manufacturing and distribution and recovered 2,428.958 kilograms of the drug valued at Rs 4,856 crore from Dahisar (in Mumbai), Nalasopara (in Palghar district) and Ankleshwar (in Gujarat), the official said.

"Two shops in suburban Dahisar, one shop at Nalasopara and a 5,000 square feet plot at Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Ankleshwar have been frozen," he said.

The ANC's Worli unit had arrested eight persons, including Singh, in the case and filed a chargesheet before a local court, the official said.

