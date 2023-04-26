Mumbai: Man kills one, injures other for disturbing his sleep, held

According to the police, the deceased and his friend, both footpath dwellers, woke up on Wednesday morning and found the accused sleeping till late. When one of them went to wake him up. The accused got annoyed and began to abuse them. In rage, he later hit them with a paver block

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old man in Dadar east area of Mumbai allegedly killed one person and injured another for allegedly disturbing his sleep. The accused was arrested by the police hours later, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased and his friend, both footpath dwellers, woke up on Wednesday morning and found the accused sleeping till late. When one of them went to wake him up. The accused got annoyed and began to abuse them. In rage, he later hit them with a paver block.

The police said, on Wednesday morning around 8.30 am the deceased and accused were near Kohinoor Hotel, Dadar (E). The injured, Anil Kumar Gupta (35) told the police that he and Akash Thakur (30) lived on footpaths and worked in catering service. Like everyday they went to sleep at around 10 pm, they found the accused sleeping on the footpath. On Wednesday morning both woke up around 8.30 am and saw the man still sleeping. While walking past him, Akash tried to wake him up.

In his statement to the police, Anil said, the man woke up and started abusing Akash and Anil. He hit Akash with a paver block at least 10 to 12 times. When he tried to save Akash the man attacked him too.

The police said that the passersby intervened and rushed Akash and Anil to Sion Hospital where doctors declared Akash dead on arrival while Anil sustained stitches on his head. Meanwhile, onlookers called cops on duty at Dadar Railway station and handed over the attacker to them. The accused identified himself as Raju Deolekar (50) resident of slums at Senapati Bapat Marg.

"We have booked the accused under IPC section 302 (murder), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and arrested him" said Deepak Chavhan, Senior Inspector of Matunga police station.