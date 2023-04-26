Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Two weeks after demolition, foundries mushroom again at Kharani Road'
Delhi Court to pronounce order on Manish Sisodia bail in ED case on April 28
SC modifies 2022 order on ESZ around national parks, sanctuaries
Thane: Export firm director held for duping bizman from Malaysia of Rs 1 cr
Man booked for 'objectionable' social media post on Jitendra Awhad
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Cops seize 9409 kg ganja during special drive against NDPS accused

Mumbai Cops seize 9,409 kg ganja during special drive against NDPS accused

Updated on: 26 April,2023 07:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

During the special drive conducted on Tuesday, police registered 27 new cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and took action against 67 accused persons across the metropolis

Mumbai Cops seize 9,409 kg ganja during special drive against NDPS accused

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai Cops seize 9,409 kg ganja during special drive against NDPS accused
x
00:00

In a one-day crackdown on illegal drugs and their handlers, Mumbai Police have seized 9,409 kg ganja along with charas, mephedrone and other substances, an official said on Wednesday.


During the special drive conducted on Tuesday, police registered 27 new cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and took action against 67 accused persons across the metropolis.



Also Read: Maharashtra Day: Mumbai Traffic Police issues advisory for motorists, check list of restrictions


A total of 440 accused persons were examined as part of the investigation under NDPS.

The seizure included 9,409 kg ganja, 30 gm charas, 19 gm Mephedrone and other drugs, and 764 packets of cigarettes and tobacco, the official said.

A total of 112 illegal 'paan stalls' across the city, police said on Wednesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra mumbai mumbai crime news news Crime News india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK