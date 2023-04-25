Mumbai: 42-year-old man kills 11-year-old daughter, hangs self in Lalbaug

The deceased father has left a suicide note behind, we are studying the details in letter to know exact reason behind his extreme step, a police official said

A 42 year old man allegedly killed his 11-year-old daughter and then hanged himself on Tuesday morning at Ganesh Galli area of Lalbaug, Parel, police sources said.

The incident took place at the house of the deceased, room number 16 at Vimawala Mahal, Ganesh Gulli. The man identified as Bhupesh Pawar (42) was living with his wife Bhagyashree (38) and daughter Aarya (11), the police said.

On Tuesday morning, Bhagyashree went to work as usual and tried calling her husband but he did not answer her calls. Suspecting something amiss, she rushed home and found the door locked from inside. When she opened the door with the spare keys, she found her daughter and husband hanging. Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed for help and they later informed the Kalachowki police cops about the matter. The father and daughter were rushed to the KEM Hospital where both were declared dead.

"We are in process of registering an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and case of murder against the father," an official from Kalachowki police station said.

He said, "The incident could have occurred between 9 am to 1.30 pm. Pawar has left a suicide note behind, we are studying the details in letter to know exact reason behind his extreme step."