Maharashtra: One dead, 22 injured after MSRTC bus driver looses control on highway

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus met with an accident after the driver lost his control over the wheel on Tuesday afternoon, the officials said.

In the accident 22 passengers sustained injuries while one passenger died, officials added.

All the injured have been admitted in MGM Hospital and Panvel Sub-district hospital, they said.

The incident occurred at around 3:50-4pm when Shivsahi bus (MH 09 EM 9282) was enroute to Mahad from Panvel depot met with an accident due to the driver allegedly losing control of the vehicle. The bus lost control while travelling on the Mumbai-Goa Highway between Karnala and Panvel, officials said.

At the time of the incident, there were around 38 passengers and a total of 40 people including the driver and carrier, they added.

According to Navi Mumbai police officials, "Attempts to identify the deceased are going on, while those injured in the incident are said to be stable. The injured are undergoing treatment at Panvel sub district and MGM Hospital Kamothe" official said.