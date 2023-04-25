Breaking News
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 722 new cases, three deaths

Updated on: 25 April,2023 06:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 722 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, the state health department bulletin said.


The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,62,842, as per the bulletin.



Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.


The state currently has 5,549 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

946 patients discharged today 80,08,786 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until April 25. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11 per cent, the bulletin said.

Out of 8,69,19,870 laboratory samples 81,62,842 have been tested positive (09.39 per cent) for Covid-19 until today

Since 1st Jan 2023, 89 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded. 71.91 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 87 per cent of the deceased had
comorbidities, 13 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

