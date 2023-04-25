Breaking News
Maharashtra Man bludgeons wife to death over property dispute in Nagpur

Updated on: 25 April,2023 06:35 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

The incident took place in Shivangaon Rehabilitation & Resettlement Colony under Beltarodi police station area, an official said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 53-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death by her husband in a dispute over property in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Tuesday, police said.


The incident took place in Shivangaon Rehabilitation & Resettlement Colony under Beltarodi police station area, an official said.



The victim Saijabai Babarao Nagpure (53) and her husband had gone to the colony to see a residential plot the latter owned and a quarrel erupted between them about the property, he said.


In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly picked up a big stone and attacked the victim with it, killing her on the spot, the official said.

The accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

