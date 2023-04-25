Mumbai: Andheri and Churchgate stations to now have unisex salon

With an aim to provide complete salon services to the travelling passengers, especially to the office-goers, the Western Railway (WR) has come up with a concept of salon services at railway stations. The WR has awarded the contract for operating unisex salon services at Churchgate and Andheri stations

Pic/Western Railway

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Unisex Salon Services have been awarded through e-auction leasing module under the Non-Fare Revenue (NFR). "Besides, extending value-added services to the rail users, the contracts will also be an add-on to the revenue coffers of Railways. This unique concept of salon services will be benefitted to daily office-goers. Both contracts have been awarded for a period of three years from April 2023 to April 2026," said the statement.

Thakur said, "An area of 320 sq. ft. has been allotted at the elevated deck at Andheri station, with an annual license fee of Rs. 9.70 lakhs and total contractual value of Rs. 29.10 lakh. Similarly, at Churchgate station an area of 388.50 sq. ft. has been allocated at the concourse hall, with an annual license fee of Rs. 22.50 lakh and contractual value of Rs 67.50 lakh."