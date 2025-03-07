A woman in Maharashtra’s Thane district has been booked for allegedly duping a man of Rs 3.2 lakh by promising him a job with the Indian Railways and issuing forged documents. Police have launched an investigation.

Representational Pic

A 42-year-old woman has been booked for allegedly defrauding a man of Rs 3.2 lakh by falsely promising to secure him a job with the Indian Railways, police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have said.

According to PTI reports, the accused had assured the complainant that she could arrange for him to be employed as a helper in the Indian Railways, demanding Rs 5 lakh in return for the favour. Believing her claims, the man paid her Rs 3.2 lakh in advance during a meeting at a hotel in Kalyan, an official from Kalyan police station stated.

As per PTI, the woman later provided the complainant with forged documents, falsely presenting them as official papers issued by the Central Government, Railway Ministry, and Railway Recruitment Board. The victim initially assumed the paperwork to be genuine but later realised he had been deceived upon verifying their authenticity.

When the complainant confronted the accused and demanded a refund of his money, she allegedly became evasive and failed to return the amount, PTI reports. Realising he had been scammed, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against the woman.

Three promise jobs to 12 in Indian Railways, dupe them of Rs 96 lakh

The cops of Pant Nagar police station have arrested three of a family for allegedly cheating 12 persons to the tune of Rs 96 lakh in the pretext of giving job in Indian Railways. The accused were identified as Bhupendra Rawal, his son Kunal Rawal and daughter Rinkal Rawal. The trio were targeting job aspirants from August 2017.

According to the complainant, Narsimha Likkhi, in August 2017, he was told by his employee that Rawal has given him job in Railways on a contractual basis. Likkhi, contacted Rawal and met him in October 2017 at a hotel in Ghatkopar. Rawal boasted of his ‘good connections’ with Railway Recruitment Board officials and he can help youngsters to get appointed as ticket checkers or clerks in the railways. For the appointment, he demanded Rs 8 lakh per head.

Likkhi and his employee Narsu Patil told Rawal that six people in their contacts are interested to get the job. They paid him the money and their sets of educational documents to Rawal at his residence in Ghatkopar (E) in the presence of his son and daughter. But from December 2017 to June 2018, Likkhi did not get any response Rawal. When he asked about the jobs, Rawal kept on giving vague reasons regarding the appointment of 12 men. Likkhi and Patil then became anxious as the people who apply for the jobs through them started questioning about it.

Soon, all the 12 job aspirants received the offer letter and they brought to the Railway Hospital, Mumbai Central for medical check-up. But there was no response from the hospital, even after receiving letters too. Then, Likkhi and Patel went to Railway office in Bandra to find the appointment letters which their people have received to be fake and the hospital officials told them that they did not know any person named Bhupendra Rawal working for Railways.

Realising that he was cheated, Likkhi rushed to Pant Nagar Police station and registered a complaint against Rawal, his son Kunal and daughter Rinkal. "The trio has been booked under IPC section 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 34 (common intention). The people have been arrested and currently remanded under police custody.