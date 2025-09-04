The Bandra railway police station's senior inspector was also suspended after the involvement of the woman ASI posted there came to light in the offence, an official said

Woman cop among 3 held after impostors flee with Rs 10 lakh of Mumbai businessman

Woman cop among 3 held after impostors flee with Rs 10 lakh of Mumbai businessman

The incident occurred on Monday at the Bandra Terminus, they said.

Police have arrested two men who allegedly posed as cops and fled with Rs 10.5 lakh cash of a businessman , and also apprehended a GRP woman assistant sub-inspector for her role in the crime, officials said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

Police have arrested two men who allegedly posed as cops and fled with Rs 10.5 lakh cash of a businessman, and also apprehended a GRP woman assistant sub-inspector for her role in the crime, officials said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred on Monday at the Bandra Terminus, they said.

The Bandra railway police station's senior inspector was also suspended after the involvement of the woman ASI posted there came to light in the offence, an official said, reported PTI.

A man, named Zahir Ahmed, a resident of the Andheri area, had convinced garment businessman Vikas Gupta about venturing into the import of electronic items, reported PTI.

After hatching a conspiracy with his associates, Ahmed called Gupta with Rs 10.5 lakh in cash at the Bandra Terminus on Monday evening, the official said, reported PTI.

At the station, two men -- Nilesh Kalsulkar (45) and Pravin Shukla (32) -- posing as policemen, approached Gupta and enquired about a bag he was carrying, reported PTI.

Gupta told them he has a cloth shop in Mumbai's Malad area and was going to Gujarat to buy garments.

The two persons started threatening Gupta, due to which he got scared, and the duo then fled with his bag, which contained Rs 10.5 lakh in cash, the official said.

Gupta later went to the Bandra Police Station and filed a complaint against the two impostors, reported PTI.

With the help of technical analysis and examination of the CCTVs footage of the Bandra Terminus area, the police arrested both men on Tuesday, the official said.

During the investigation, the role of Vijaya Ingawale, assistant sub-inspector posted at Bandra railway police station, came to light in the case, following which she was also arrested, he said, reported PTI.

The three accused were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for personating as a public servant, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust, the police said, reported PTI.

After the involvement of the ASI came to light, the Railway Police Commissioner suspended Bandra railway police station's senior inspector, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)