The 20-year-old woman who was recently found with a surgical blade and pebbles in her private parts has revealed to the Vanrai police that she had cooked up a story of gang rape and torture after running away from home, fearing the wrath of her father on returning home, according to police sources. The police took up the case after the woman was recently found in Goregaon East. During a medical examination, a surgical blade enclosed in a packet was found in her private parts.

Conflicting statements

According to police sources, the woman resides in Nalasopara with her parents and three siblings. In her initial statement, she claimed she was an orphan who was raised by an uncle in Varanasi. She stated that she had come to Mumbai by flight on January 20 with her uncle. However, in a later account, she revealed that her parents were alive and living in Nalasopara.

According to the woman, her father is a vendor and she helps her mother with cooking and her work at a dish-making workshop in the vicinity. She described her father as short-tempered, often beating her and her mother, and noted frequent conflicts with her siblings.

On January 21, she left home after one such quarrel with her father, telling her family she was going to work.

According to the woman, she took money from her workplace and left. She stated that she then travelled to Nalasopara station, where she met an auto driver. The woman claimed she confided in him about her family issues and suicidal thoughts. The driver, attempting to console her, took her to Arnala and there he allegedly raped her twice before abandoning her at Nalasopara station.

“Initially, she provided multiple false statements, However, she eventually shared an account that led the Vanrai police to register a rape case against an unidentified auto driver but still, the inconsistencies in her story had left the police sceptical,” said a police officer. “She had inserted a blade and pebbles into herself as she was afraid of returning home. We have recorded her parents’ statements and learnt that she had left her home several times in the past. She has a mental condition and is receiving treatment at a Bandra-based hospital,” the officer added.