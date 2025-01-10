A tragic incident in Bandra East saw a mother allegedly strangle her 10-year-old son. While her family claims she suffers from schizophrenia, police investigations reveal no evidence of the condition in her initial medical records.

A tragic incident unfolded in Kherwadi, Bandra East, as a mother allegedly strangled her 10-year-old son with an electric wire in the bedroom of their residence. The horrific act, which occurred on the evening of January 9, has shocked the local community and raised questions about mental health and criminal liability.

The accused, reportedly suspected by her family of suffering from schizophrenia, has been taken into custody by the Kherwadi police. However, initial medical records examined by the authorities show no mention of such a condition.

Details of the incident

According to police reports, the mother locked herself and her son in their bedroom before allegedly committing the act. Her husband, a government employee, and her teenage daughter were at home at the time. The incident came to light when family members discovered the child and alerted the police.

Senior Police Inspector Kavidas Jambhale of the Kherwadi Police Station confirmed the mother’s detention. “She has been taken into custody, and we are investigating the claims about her mental health condition,” he stated.

A senior Mumbai Police officer added, “A medical examination was conducted, and no evidence of schizophrenia or related conditions was found in her records. The accused generally produce such defence alibi to evade arrest. The investigations will reveal everything. At present, The accused has been arrested and will be produced before the court for remand. During further medical evaluations, doctors will determine whether she indeed suffers from schizophrenia.” If the illness is confirmed, the court will decide on her release, and a chargesheet will be filed later.”

The case has also brought attention to Section 22 of the BNS (Acts of Persons of Unsound Mind), which states:

“Nothing is an offence which is done by a person who, at the time of doing it, by reason of unsoundness of mind, is incapable of knowing the nature of the act, or that he is doing what is either wrong or contrary to law.”

If the accused is diagnosed with a mental health condition, the court will consider her capability to stand trial and decide on further proceedings. A chargesheet will only be filed after the medical examinations and legal evaluations are complete.