Women's Premier League 2023: Mumbai Police issues prohibition orders, shares list of banned activities around stadium

The order issued by Mumbai Police said that in view of the Women's Premier League 2023 Cricket Matches, no drone, paragliders, all types of balloons, kites and remote control microlight aircraft and flying activities to be allowed in the jurisdiction of Marine Drive Police Station

Representational Pic

Ahead of the Women's Premier League, the Mumbai Police on Friday issued preventive orders for the city banning flying activities around Mumbai stadium.

According to the order issued by the police, a report has been received that due to the situation prevailing in the areas under control of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, it is apprehended that during the Women's Premier League 2023 Cricket Matches at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai that Terrorist/anti-social elements may attack using drone, paragliders, remote control microlight aircraft and there is every likelihood breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and also there is grave danger to the human life, health, safety and injury to public property.

The prohibition order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP, Operations, Mumbai Police.

The order said, "on the occasion of the Women's Premier League 2023 cricket matches at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, a large number of VIPS, Various Officers in large numbers are expected to attend the program. It is necessary that some checks should be put on activities around Mumbai, so that Terrorist/Anti-Social elements may not attack through drone, para gliders, remote control microlight aircraft, all types of balloons, kites and immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same."

The order further said that in view of the Women's Premier League 2023 Cricket Matches, no drone, paragliders, all types of balloons, kites and remote control microlight aircraft and flying activities to be allowed in the jurisdiction of Marine Drive Police Station on the following dates-

Dates- 5 March 2023, 6 March 2023, 8 March 2023, 10 March 2023, 12 March 2023, 14 March.

The order said, this order shall remain in force with effect from the date mentioned above unless withdrawn earlier. Any person contravening this order shall be puÅishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.