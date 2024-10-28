The worker was employed since April had been absent, when the businessman checked the vault, he noticed a shortfall in gold raw materials following which he launched a police complaint, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Worker flees with gold jewellery worth Rs 24 lakh from workshop in Malad, police launch manhunt x 00:00

The Malad Police in Mumbai have launched a manhunt to nab a suspect who worked at a gold jewellery making workshop and alleged fled away with gold worth Rs 24 lakh, an official said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Malad police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to police sources, the complainant, a Kandivali resident, owns a gold jewelry manufacturing factory in the Kanchpada locality of Malad West, where around 40 employees are working, crafting gold ornaments from raw materials. A worker named Budho Shaikh, who was employed since April, last reported for work a week ago but has since been absent. When the businessman checked the vault two days ago, he noticed a shortfall in gold raw materials.

He called Shaikh, but his phone remained switched off. Suspecting theft, the jeweler approached the Malad police station and filed a complaint.

The Malad police have registered a case and launched an investigation in the case, said an officer from the Malad police station.