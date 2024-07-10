Worli hit-and-run case: BMC razes unauthorised section of bar

Establishment served alcohol to the 23-year-old before the fatal accident on July 7

BMC authorities bulldoze illegal structures of the bar

On Wednesday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took action against Vice Globus Tapas Bar in Juhu, which had served alcohol to Mihir Shah, the main suspect in a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a woman and injured her husband in Worli on Sunday.

The BMC began its operations against the bar at around 11.30 am. This action follows the Maharashtra Excise Department’s suspension of the bar’s licence and the sealing of its premises by the collector’s office the previous day. Action was also taken against an unauthorised section of the bar of approximately 3,500 square feet. The kitchen, ground floor, and an unauthorised elevated construction on the enclosed roof were demolished.

“It was found that an open space of about 1,500 square feet on the ground floor and 2,000 square feet on the roof were being used without permission by placing an iron shed. Accordingly, the encroachment removal team demolished the construction. The state excise department officials were also present during this operation,” said a BMC official.

The action was taken under Section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, which authorises authorities to demolish any unauthorised structure. The bar, operational since 2022, sold liquor to Shah, who is 23 years old and below the legal drinking age, late Saturday and early Sunday. Hours later, Shah, driving a BMW, collided with a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of a 45-year-old woman and injuring her husband.