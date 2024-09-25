Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: ‘We have lost faith in cops’

Updated on: 26 September,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Family of woman who was dragged three kilometres after being struck by speeding car ask why no homicide charges have been framed against those accused

Accused Mihir Shah leaves the Sewri session court on July 16. File pic/Shadab Khan

Key Highlights

  1. Worli police have not yet applied charges of drunken driving against Mihir Shah
  2. The victim’s family claims they have lost trust in the police
  3. They allege that Kaveri Nakhwa was deliberately run over by Rajrishi Bidawat

The Worli police have not yet applied charges of drunken driving against Mihir Shah, the accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, despite having sufficient “circumstantial evidence.” The victim’s family claims they have lost trust in the police, citing multiple investigative gaps, and are demanding that murder charges be added. They allege that Kaveri Nakhwa was deliberately run over by Rajrishi Bidawat, who was driving Shah’s car. 
 
Previously, the Worli police were criticised by the Bombay High Court for not providing a written justification for the arrest of the accused. These technical oversights could obstruct the case,” said Pradeep Nakhwa, Kaveri’s husband.

worli mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

