One and half year old ‘secret friendship’ turned sour after victim’s parents objected

The girl is currently in critical condition. Representation Pic/istock

A 30-year-old man tried to kill his 17-year-old female friend in the MIDC area of Andheri East on Sunday. The accused doused her with petrol and set her ablaze. As a result, the girl sustained 60 per cent burns and is currently battling for life. The accused also suffered burn injuries and has been admitted to hospital.

A police officer stated that the victim, a college student, lives with her two sisters, brother, and parents in Andheri East, while the accused also resides in the same area. They frequently met and spent time together. However, the girl's parents had been pressuring her to stop meeting him. In a fit of rage, the accused attempted to kill her by setting her on fire.

A police officer said, “They had been in contact for the past one and a half years and would meet regularly, in secret, outside the area. Locals caught them multiple times and informed the girl's parents, who warned her against meeting him.”

Recently, the victim stopped meeting the man. However, around 10.30 pm on March 2, he arrived outside her house. He called her outside, and they got into an argument. The accused had brought a bottle of petrol with him, and in a fit of rage, he threw petrol on her and set her ablaze. Locals managed to save the girl, while the flames also burned the hands of the accused. The girl's parents were informed immediately and they called the police before rushing her to Cooper Hospital for treatment.

A police officer said, “The girl sustained burn injuries on her face, neck, stomach, and private parts. According to doctors, she suffered 60 per cent burns in the incident. She is currently admitted to Cooper Hospital and is in critical condition. Due to her injuries, she is unable to breathe properly or speak. The accused is also receiving treatment at Cooper Hospital for burns on his hands.”

Speaking with mid-day, the victim’s mother said, “My daughter is in a critical condition and battling for life. The accused should receive the harshest punishment for this. I told him to stop approaching my daughter so he tried to kill her.” An officer said, “We have registered an FIR against the accused and will arrest him after he is discharged from hospital. He is jobless and did this to exact revenge after being asked to stop talking to the girl.”