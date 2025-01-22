Authorities are analysing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrator behind the alleged poisoning incident; the incident was reported to the police by Cooper Hospital authorities and animal lovers, who collaborated to file the FIR

Volunteers from the PAL Foundation lift the deceased dogs

Listen to this article Mumbai: Four stray dogs found dead at Cooper hospital x 00:00

The Juhu police have registered an FIR against an unknown individual for allegedly poisoning four dogs found dead on the premises of Cooper Hospital. The incident was reported to the police by Cooper Hospital authorities and animal lovers, who collaborated to file the FIR. The complainant, Roshan Pathak, an animal lover and legal adviser for the Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Foundation, recovered three of the deceased dogs and sent their bodies for post-mortem. Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the hospital premises to identify the perpetrator.

According to police officials, the incident occurred between January 18 and 21, during which the four dogs were reportedly poisoned and killed at the hospital premises. Speaking to mid-day, Dr Sudhir Medhekar, dean of R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, said, “I am also an animal lover. When I noticed something, I immediately complained to the Juhu police about the incident and instructed them to register an FIR. We are also assisting the police in identifying the accused.”

Animal lover Roshan Pathak said, “It has come to our attention that an incident of animal cruelty happened on the premises of Cooper hospital, one of the top five government medical colleges in Mumbai. Stray dogs were reportedly killed by poisoning, and we suspect that someone from the hospital is involved in this.”

“This act of cruelty is deeply troubling and unacceptable. We respectfully request the hospital’s top management to investigate this matter thoroughly and take strict action against those responsible. Such measures will ensure that incidents like this are not repeated and will uphold the institution’s ethical and moral standards. My team- Rohit Kumar, Tejal Shah, and Rakesh Mukka are working on the case and assisting the police with their investigation,” Pathak added. A police officer said, “We have registered the FIR and are checking CCTV cameras to apprehend the accused.”