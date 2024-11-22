Breaking News
MVA forming next govt in Maharashtra: Balasaheb Thorat
Foreign national arrested from Mumbai airport for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 34.96 crore
BJP mob tried to enter EVM strong room, attempt foiled: Rohit Pawar
Man held after retired teacher loses Rs 23.69 lakh in share trading fraud
Baba Siddique Murder: 26-year-old arrested in Nagpur for facilitating money transfers to other accused in case
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 35 year old patient dies by suicide in Mumbai hospital

35-year-old patient dies by suicide in Mumbai hospital

Updated on: 22 November,2024 09:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The police said they do not suspect any foulplay in the incident. According to a Mumbai Police officer, the victim was suffering from liver failure and was depressed

35-year-old patient dies by suicide in Mumbai hospital

Representational pic

Listen to this article
35-year-old patient dies by suicide in Mumbai hospital
x
00:00

A 35-year-old woman from Jogeshwari (East) died by suicide in Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle, on Friday around 5 pm. The police stated that the victim had been suffering from liver issues and had been admitted to the ladies' ward in the hospital three days ago after undergoing multiple tests.


The Juhu Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated an investigation into the case. The woman, who worked as a cook, is survived by her husband and their 16-year-old daughter. 


"The woman's husband was not allowed to stay overnight in the ladies' ward. Her 16-year-old daughter stayed with her. On Friday morning, when the daughter fell asleep, the woman took the drastic step. Around 5.15 am, when her daughter woke up, she found that her mother was not on the bed, and informed the hospital staff about it. The hospital staff searched for the woman and found her lying on the ground. Following an examination, the doctors declared her dead. We didn’t find any foulplay in the death. The woman was suffering from liver failure, and was depressed," a police officer said.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news cooper hospital juhu vile parle

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK