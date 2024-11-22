The police said they do not suspect any foulplay in the incident. According to a Mumbai Police officer, the victim was suffering from liver failure and was depressed

A 35-year-old woman from Jogeshwari (East) died by suicide in Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle, on Friday around 5 pm. The police stated that the victim had been suffering from liver issues and had been admitted to the ladies' ward in the hospital three days ago after undergoing multiple tests.

The Juhu Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated an investigation into the case. The woman, who worked as a cook, is survived by her husband and their 16-year-old daughter.

"The woman's husband was not allowed to stay overnight in the ladies' ward. Her 16-year-old daughter stayed with her. On Friday morning, when the daughter fell asleep, the woman took the drastic step. Around 5.15 am, when her daughter woke up, she found that her mother was not on the bed, and informed the hospital staff about it. The hospital staff searched for the woman and found her lying on the ground. Following an examination, the doctors declared her dead. We didn’t find any foulplay in the death. The woman was suffering from liver failure, and was depressed," a police officer said.