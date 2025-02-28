Breaking News
Pune rape case: Accused detained from Shirur, says police
Mumbai weather update: Here’s why the city has been sizzling for last four days
Special cleaning for special South Mumbai spots
Mumbai local train updates: Night blocks on CR’s main, harbour lines from tonight
Mumbai: Gangster father rapes daughters, forces them to abort; arrested
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > MHADA to hold Janata Din twice a month to promptly address citizens grievances

MHADA to hold 'Janata Din' twice a month to promptly address citizens' grievances

Updated on: 28 February,2025 08:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

To ensure widespread participation, MHADA has arranged for video-conferencing facilities, enabling applicants from districts across Maharashtra

MHADA to hold 'Janata Din' twice a month to promptly address citizens' grievances

Representational pic

Listen to this article
MHADA to hold 'Janata Din' twice a month to promptly address citizens' grievances
x
00:00

In a significant move to address public complaints more efficiently, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced that it will hold 'Janata Din' twice a month. The initiative, aimed at providing citizens with direct access to grievance redressal mechanisms, is part of MHADA's 100-day action plan.


MHADA Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer, Sanjeev Jaiswal, has directed all divisional boards to organise the Janata Din sessions bi-monthly, allowing citizens to directly present their grievances. To ensure widespread participation, MHADA has arranged for video-conferencing facilities, enabling applicants from districts across Maharashtra to join the hearings remotely.


The initiative is being rolled out as part of MHADA's 100-day action plan, which was developed under the guidance of Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister Eknath Shinde. On Friday, Jaiswal reviewed the implementation of the plan at MHADA headquarters and emphasised the swift and effective execution of all proposed measures.


"All administrative and technical approvals for projects included in the 100-day action plan should be obtained immediately, with tenders published within a week. We aim to streamline the process and enhance efficiency," said Jaiswal. The plan also focuses on improving public amenities, including installing clear signboards, providing proper seating for visitors, ensuring access to clean drinking water, and making offices more accessible to differently-abled individuals by installing ramps.

In line with the plan, divisional offices have been instructed to conduct cleanliness drives and submit compliance reports with photographic evidence. Moreover, each office will establish a dedicated Hirakani Kaksha—a facility with essential amenities for breastfeeding mothers and expectant women.

Jaiswal also highlighted the importance of attracting private investment to housing projects. He directed divisional boards to hold meetings with potential investors and developers to encourage participation in MHADA’s housing schemes. Additionally, divisional officers are required to visit project sites every Tuesday to assess progress and submit detailed reports.

In the review meeting, MHADA’s senior officials discussed the progress of housing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). Jaiswal instructed officials to expedite the geotagging of beneficiaries and integrate them immediately into the Management Information System (MIS) portal. He also proposed expanding citizen services under the Public Services Guarantee Act.

The meeting was attended by several key officials, including Chief Engineers Maheshkumar Jeswani and Shivkumar Aade, Finance Controller Ajaysingh Pawar, Secretary Neelima Dhaigude, and Chief Architect and Planner Pravin Salunkhe.

Through these strategic initiatives, MHADA aims to enhance its service delivery, improve public infrastructure, and foster greater participation in housing development across the state.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news MHADA news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK