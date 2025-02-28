To ensure widespread participation, MHADA has arranged for video-conferencing facilities, enabling applicants from districts across Maharashtra

Representational pic

In a significant move to address public complaints more efficiently, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced that it will hold 'Janata Din' twice a month. The initiative, aimed at providing citizens with direct access to grievance redressal mechanisms, is part of MHADA's 100-day action plan.

MHADA Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer, Sanjeev Jaiswal, has directed all divisional boards to organise the Janata Din sessions bi-monthly, allowing citizens to directly present their grievances. To ensure widespread participation, MHADA has arranged for video-conferencing facilities, enabling applicants from districts across Maharashtra to join the hearings remotely.

The initiative is being rolled out as part of MHADA's 100-day action plan, which was developed under the guidance of Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister Eknath Shinde. On Friday, Jaiswal reviewed the implementation of the plan at MHADA headquarters and emphasised the swift and effective execution of all proposed measures.

"All administrative and technical approvals for projects included in the 100-day action plan should be obtained immediately, with tenders published within a week. We aim to streamline the process and enhance efficiency," said Jaiswal. The plan also focuses on improving public amenities, including installing clear signboards, providing proper seating for visitors, ensuring access to clean drinking water, and making offices more accessible to differently-abled individuals by installing ramps.

In line with the plan, divisional offices have been instructed to conduct cleanliness drives and submit compliance reports with photographic evidence. Moreover, each office will establish a dedicated Hirakani Kaksha—a facility with essential amenities for breastfeeding mothers and expectant women.

Jaiswal also highlighted the importance of attracting private investment to housing projects. He directed divisional boards to hold meetings with potential investors and developers to encourage participation in MHADA’s housing schemes. Additionally, divisional officers are required to visit project sites every Tuesday to assess progress and submit detailed reports.

In the review meeting, MHADA’s senior officials discussed the progress of housing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). Jaiswal instructed officials to expedite the geotagging of beneficiaries and integrate them immediately into the Management Information System (MIS) portal. He also proposed expanding citizen services under the Public Services Guarantee Act.

The meeting was attended by several key officials, including Chief Engineers Maheshkumar Jeswani and Shivkumar Aade, Finance Controller Ajaysingh Pawar, Secretary Neelima Dhaigude, and Chief Architect and Planner Pravin Salunkhe.

Through these strategic initiatives, MHADA aims to enhance its service delivery, improve public infrastructure, and foster greater participation in housing development across the state.