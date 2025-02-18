Eight projects have already undergone action under Section 13(2) of the Slum Rehabilitation Act, resulting in their withdrawal from the original developers

Representation pic

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, IAS, directed authorities to expedite the work of 17 slum redevelopment projects being undertaken in joint partnership with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) on Monday, according to a press release from Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), reported news agency ANI.

Jaiswal instructed both agencies to coordinate efforts and initiate immediate action on slum dweller eligibility verification, administrative approvals, and the tendering process. To revive stalled slum redevelopment projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, MHADA and SRA are jointly working on the redevelopment of these 17 projects, reported ANI.

Eight projects have already undergone action under Section 13(2) of the Slum Rehabilitation Act, resulting in their withdrawal from the original developers. These include 12 projects in Goregaon, two in Bandra, five in Kurla, and two in Borivali/Dahisar. Feasibility assessments are currently underway for five more projects. All these projects are located on MHADA-owned land, the press release said.

Through these redevelopment efforts, MHADA aims to generate approximately 25,000 additional housing units. A review was also conducted to assess the number of homes that will Jaiswal instructed both authorities to take immediate steps to remove ineligible slum dwellers from these projects. The Malvani Malad project is the largest redevelopment project, covering 14,000 slum dwellers. To expedite its progress, he directed officials to conduct a biometric survey of all residents and deploy additional manpower for the task, reported ANI.

Both agencies have been directed to take urgent measures to ensure connectivity for project sites lacking proper access roads. Additionally, a structured timeline has been mandated for conducting biometric surveys of slum dwellers residing on MHADA-owned land to streamline the redevelopment process.

Maharashtra government to build 100,000 homes through MHADA in two years

The Maharashtra government is committed to fulfilling the housing dreams of the common people, with efforts underway to build around 100,000 homes through the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) within the next two years. To achieve this target, the state government’s housing policy will be announced soon, said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde was speaking at the launch of a computerised draw for the sale of 3,662 flats in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Solapur districts under various MHADA housing schemes.

Shinde remarked that the new housing policy would focus on providing accommodation for ordinary citizens, working women, students, and senior citizens. The sale of 3,662 flats has already attracted an impressive 71,642 applications, showcasing the trust citizens have in MHADA. To ensure transparency in the process and uphold quality, Shinde insisted that no compromises would be made in terms of the flats' quality or the fairness of the draw. He stressed that the successful applicants would be handed over their flats promptly.