The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board, an MHADA entity, has opened the online registration and application procedure for the computerised draw of 2,030 flats across Mumbai's various housing developments. Locations for these projects include Goregaon West, Antop Hill-Wadala, Kopri Powai, Kannamwar Nagar-Vikhroli, Shivdham Complex-Malad, Dadar, and Lower Parel. MHADA's Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Sanjeev Jaiswal, officially inaugurated the process with a "Go Live" ceremony.

At the ceremony, held at MHADA's offices in Bandra East, Jaiswal urged locals to participate in the housing lottery via the computerised method to avoid falling victim to intermediaries. He said that MHADA's Integrated Housing Lottery Management System (IHLMS 2.0) is designed to handle all phases of the housing lottery online, including registration, document submission, verification, and payment. Applicants will not need to visit the MHADA office at any stage.

Powered by advanced technology, the system operates without human intervention and updates automatically. The registration process will remain open indefinitely, creating a permanent profile for each applicant. The system will verify applications automatically, ensuring only eligible applicants participate in the draw.

Jaiswal urged applicants to apply only through the official MHADA website (https://housing.mhada.gov.in) or the MHADA Housing Lottery Management System app.

Milind Borikar, Chief Officer of the Mumbai Board, provided details on the flats available in this draw: 359 flats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 627 flats for the Low-Income Group (LIG), 768 flats for the Middle-Income Group (MIG), and 276 flats for the High-Income Group (HIG). These flats are strategically located and priced below market rates to ensure affordability.

Borikar also advised previous applicants to update their profiles with any changes, such as income details for the 2024-25 assessment year. There is no need for previous applicants to register or submit documents again unless there have been changes.

To assist applicants, MHADA has set up a 24/7 helpline (022-69468100) and provided guidance materials on the website, including a booklet, audio-visual clips, and help files. Borikar recommended that applicants review these resources before participating.

The deadline for submitting online applications is 3:00 PM on 4 September 2024, with the earnest money deposit due by 11:59 PM the same day. The draft list of applications will be published by 6:00 PM on 9 September 2024, with the final list available by 6:00 PM on 11 September 2024. The computerized draw will be held on 13 September 2024 at 11:00 AM, with the location to be announced soon.

