Maharashtra govt to formulate new MHADA policy to make housing accessible, says Shinde

Updated on: 29 January,2025 07:08 PM IST  |  Thane
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the state government was formulating a new MHADA policy to provide affordable housing to working women, senior citizens and students, reported news agency PTI.


The Maharashtra government will also make Mumbai slum-free, the deputy CM said after the lottery draw for the Pune Housing and Area Development Board (PHADB) at the Thane district collectorate.


"Buying a house is a dream for every individual, but due to high costs, many are deprived of it. Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) aims to make housing accessible to the common man," Shinde, who is also the Housing Minister, said.


"The government is formulating a new MHADA housing policy, which includes affordable housing, rental housing, and housing for working women, senior citizens and students with hostels," he said.

On the delayed redevelopment projects in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other cities, he said various government agencies, including MHADA, Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), City And Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), have been brought together to accelerate the stalled projects, reported PTI.

"One of the first large-scale redevelopment projects involves the construction of 17,000 houses in Chembur by the SRA and the MMRDA. This project is expected to set a precedent for clearing long-pending slum rehabilitation and redevelopment plans," he said.

"A slum-free Mumbai is going to be a reality soon. This will also allow those who had to leave Mumbai due to housing issues to return," he said.

Quality and timely completion of housing projects were the top priorities of his ministry, he said.

"A house is a lifelong dream, and there should be no compromise on its quality. It cannot be changed repeatedly," he said.

The Housing minister also stated that the new policy will incorporate transportation, infrastructure and essential amenities to ensure a well-rounded living experience for residents.

During the lottery draw, 3,662 houses were allotted and the applications received were 93,662, stated PTI.

Shinde said the entire process was conducted with complete transparency, from application submission to final allotment.

He cautioned applicants against falling prey to middlemen, stating, "There is no broker in this system. If anyone claims they can secure an allotment, do not believe them. It is false." 

(With inputs from PTI)

