The flats and plots are part of the various housing schemes developed by the Konkan Board in Thane, Raigad, and Sindhudurg districts

MHADA's Konkan Housing and Area Development Board will conduct a computerised lottery for the sale of 2,147 flats and 110 plots at Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha, Thane, on February 5 at 1 pm. The event will be officiated by Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, stated Reva Gaikar, the Chief Officer of the Konkan Board.

The lottery has received a robust response, with 24,911 applications and money deposits submitted by prospective buyers. The flats and plots are part of the various housing schemes developed by the Konkan Board in Thane, Raigad, and Sindhudurg districts.

The application process began on October 11, 2024. The applicants were allowed to submit their applications online by January 6, 2025, until 11.59 pm. The payments for the money deposits were accepted until January 7 through online methods or RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement)/NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer) during the banking hours.

The provisional list of eligible applicants was published on Monday at 6 pm on the official website of MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority). Applicants were given time until Wednesday 5 pm to raise objections or claims regarding the provisional list. The final list of the eligible applicants was published on Friday at 6 pm on the same website.

On the day of the lottery, applicants will get to know the results immediately via SMS, email, and through the MHADA lottery app to ensure that the house allocation process is carried out in a transparent and efficient manner. For more details, applicants can visit MHADA’s official website https://housing.mhada.gov.in or contact the Konkan Board office.