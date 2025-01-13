Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | From factory to feet: Tracing the journey of fake sneakers
Mumbai: What is behind Shivaji Park dust nuisance?
The foreigners behind Torres scam
Mumbai: Cops bust fake currency racket; four arrested
Mumbai: Dust suction vans to be introduced across wards
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > MHADA resolves grievances of residents on eighth Lokshahi Day in Mumbai

MHADA resolves grievances of residents on eighth Lokshahi Day in Mumbai

Updated on: 13 January,2025 08:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

A total of four applications were received on Monday, with two each related to the Mumbai and Konkan Boards. Since the inception of Lokshahi Day events, MHADA has received 81 applications, resolving 75 of them

MHADA resolves grievances of residents on eighth Lokshahi Day in Mumbai

Representational pic

Listen to this article
MHADA resolves grievances of residents on eighth Lokshahi Day in Mumbai
x
00:00

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) observed its Eighth Lokshahi Day on Monday, January 13, at its headquarters in Bandra (East) in Mumbai. The event was chaired by Milind Borikar, the Chief Officer of the Mumbai Board and Acting Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MHADA. Several grievances were addressed during the session.  


A total of four applications were received on Monday, with two each related to the Mumbai and Konkan Boards. Since the inception of Lokshahi Day events, MHADA has received 81 applications, resolving 75 of them.  


Complaints resolved


During the event, Ravindra Kamtekar, a complainant, raised concerns regarding an unauthorised construction on the terrace of a cooperative housing society in Abhyudaya Nagar, Kalachowki. Despite previous complaints under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966, no action had been taken, he alleged and expressed concerns about the potential safety hazards posed by the illegal structure.  

Responding to this complaint, Borikar directed the Executive Engineer to conduct a thorough survey of the building and prepare a detailed report. He instructed that the report be submitted to the Encroachment Removal Cell of the Mumbai Board and mandated that corrective action against the encroachment be completed within a month.  

Another grievance was raised by Rupesh Ghadi, who had won a flat under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in the Shirgaon Housing Project, Kalyan, through the Konkan Board’s 2018 lottery. Despite the allotment, the possession of the flat had been delayed.  

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that verification issues on the PMAY (Urban) portal had caused the delay, which had since been resolved. Borikar instructed the officials concerned to ensure the immediate handover of the flat to Ghadi.  

Borikar reaffirmed MHADA’s dedication to addressing public grievances promptly and effectively. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news MHADA Mumbai Housing kalyan konkan

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK