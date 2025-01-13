A total of four applications were received on Monday, with two each related to the Mumbai and Konkan Boards. Since the inception of Lokshahi Day events, MHADA has received 81 applications, resolving 75 of them

Representational pic

Listen to this article MHADA resolves grievances of residents on eighth Lokshahi Day in Mumbai x 00:00

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) observed its Eighth Lokshahi Day on Monday, January 13, at its headquarters in Bandra (East) in Mumbai. The event was chaired by Milind Borikar, the Chief Officer of the Mumbai Board and Acting Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MHADA. Several grievances were addressed during the session.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of four applications were received on Monday, with two each related to the Mumbai and Konkan Boards. Since the inception of Lokshahi Day events, MHADA has received 81 applications, resolving 75 of them.

Complaints resolved

During the event, Ravindra Kamtekar, a complainant, raised concerns regarding an unauthorised construction on the terrace of a cooperative housing society in Abhyudaya Nagar, Kalachowki. Despite previous complaints under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966, no action had been taken, he alleged and expressed concerns about the potential safety hazards posed by the illegal structure.

Responding to this complaint, Borikar directed the Executive Engineer to conduct a thorough survey of the building and prepare a detailed report. He instructed that the report be submitted to the Encroachment Removal Cell of the Mumbai Board and mandated that corrective action against the encroachment be completed within a month.

Another grievance was raised by Rupesh Ghadi, who had won a flat under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in the Shirgaon Housing Project, Kalyan, through the Konkan Board’s 2018 lottery. Despite the allotment, the possession of the flat had been delayed.

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that verification issues on the PMAY (Urban) portal had caused the delay, which had since been resolved. Borikar instructed the officials concerned to ensure the immediate handover of the flat to Ghadi.

Borikar reaffirmed MHADA’s dedication to addressing public grievances promptly and effectively.