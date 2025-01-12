Thane: Two held with 192 bottles of codeine phosphate in Kalyan

Cough syrups with codeine phosphate have an intoxicating effect on nerves and they are widely abused due to easy availability at pharmacies

An official on Sunday said that the police have arrested two persons for illegal possession and sale of codeine phosphate in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

Cough syrups with codeine phosphate have an intoxicating effect on nerves and they are widely abused due to easy availability at pharmacies. The government has banned codeine-based syrups.

The police on Saturday apprehended the two persons in Kachore village in Kalyan area and seized 192 bottles of codeine phosphate from their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kalyan, Atul Zende said, reported PTI.

They were carrying the substance illegally with the intent to sell it, the official said.

A case has been registered against the duo under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, reported PTI.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to trace the supply chain and identify other potential links in the illegal drug trade, police said.

One held with mephedrone worth Rs 1 lakh in Thane district

A 26-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 1 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The police's patrolling team intercepted the accused on the MIDC road in Dombivili town late on Friday night and recovered 34 gm of mephedrone from him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Zende of Zone III, Kalyan, reported PTI.

The contraband was valued at Rs 1.08 lakh, he said.

The official said a case has been registered against the accused, Vinay Iyer, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, reported PTI.

Zende said earlier this week, the police seized 1,123 gm of ganja worth Rs 25,500 and 40 bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 9,000 in separate raids, reported PTI.

He said the anti-drug drive will continue, and special teams were formed to monitor and prevent drug-related activities in the region.

(With inputs from PTI)