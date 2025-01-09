Breaking News
Woman killed after colleague attacks her in broad daylight in Pune
Have asked CM to take action irrespective of party affiliations: Ajit Pawar
Teenager assaulted over affair with girl in Latur dies in hospital; 6 held
One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Ghatkopar
Four injured after massive fire breaks out at Godown in Darukhana area of Mumbai
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > MHADA CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal orders handover of reserved DP Roads to BMC

MHADA CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal orders handover of reserved DP Roads to BMC

Updated on: 09 January,2025 11:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

MHADA has a total of 114 layouts in Mumbai, many of which include roads reserved under BMC’s official development plan for public use

MHADA CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal orders handover of reserved DP Roads to BMC

Sanjeev Jaiswal. Pic/X

Listen to this article
MHADA CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal orders handover of reserved DP Roads to BMC
x
00:00

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has taken a significant decision to handover the reserved DP roads in MHADA layouts to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).


The announcement was made by Sanjeev Jaiswal during a meeting held at the MHADA headquarters on Thursday.  


MHADA has a total of 114 layouts in Mumbai, many of which include roads reserved under BMC’s official development plan for public use.


Recognising the importance of these roads for public welfare, Mr. Jaiswal instructed the Executive Engineers and Estate Managers to immediately hand over all reserved road to BMC in their current state.

The roads will be transferred as they are, whether clear of unauthorized structures or with existing encroachments.

This decision will ensure that the responsibility for the maintenance, repair, and management of these roads shifts entirely to BMC. It will also allow the civic body to align these roads with Mumbai’s overall Development Plan, enabling smoother road construction and improvements. For residents of MHADA layouts, this move is expected to speed up road development, improve maintenance, and enhance overall living conditions, the officials said.

At present, many redevelopment and infrastructure projects are underway across Mumbai. However, the lack of proper handover of reserved roads has delayed several key projects.

The issue had been flagged in multiple meetings in the past. By taking this decisive step, MHADA has resolved a long-pending issue that was slowing down city-wide development efforts.

Jaiswal emphasized that this decision will benefit residents by addressing a bottleneck in road development, ensuring that the civic body can focus on its long-term urban planning goals. The transfer of responsibility to BMC will also lead to more efficient road management in MHADA layouts, ultimately aligning with Mumbai’s broader infrastructure needs.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MHADA brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK