The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has launched a special Amnesty Scheme to help housing societies in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas in obtaining long-pending Occupancy Certificates (OCs) for redeveloped buildings. The scheme is expected to benefit around 80 housing societies and will remain in effect until April 10.

Many housing societies faced delays in obtaining OCs due to their inability to pay the premium differential amount for redevelopment. Under the new scheme, MHADA has waived the interest on this amount, requiring societies to pay only the principal sum. Furthermore, buildings redeveloped under the 1991 Development Control Regulations will receive a 75% waiver on penalties related to unauthorised construction or usage.

MHADA’s Mumbai Board oversees 114 layouts, comprising approximately 2.25 lakh housing units. Of these, 56 are older layouts undergoing redevelopment.

Societies that received redevelopment approvals between July 29, 2004, and June 4, 2007, were previously issued notices to pay the premium differential. However, non-payment led to delays in the issuance of OCs, causing significant issues for members, such as higher property taxes, water charges, and difficulties in buying or selling flats.

The Amnesty Scheme also covers housing societies that received redevelopment permissions between January 7, 1912, and November 12, 2018, under the 1991 Development Control Regulations. OCs will now be issued based on the allotted plot areas as approved by MHADA, with covered balconies, flower beds, and similar extensions considered in the certificate issuance process. Societies with unauthorised constructions beyond the approved plans will receive a 75% penalty waiver, though the remaining charges must be paid according to MHADA’s rules.

For cases involving construction outside the approved building plans or changes to maps, correction charges will apply, but the 75% penalty waiver will still be granted.

This scheme is expected to provide significant relief to housing societies and their members, who have faced financial hardships due to delays in obtaining OCs.

Developers who have completed redevelopment and handed over buildings to societies will also benefit, as the scheme reduces the financial burden on both societies and their members.

Further details on the Amnesty Scheme will be available on MHADA’s official website: [https://mhada.gov.in](https://mhada.gov.in). Milind Borikar, the Chief Officer of the Mumbai Board, has urged all housing societies with pending OCs to take advantage of this opportunity before the scheme’s expiry date.