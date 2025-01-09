Four injured after massive fire breaks out at Godown in Darukhana area of south Mumbai

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 January,2025 08:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The fire was brought under control by 3:56 pm and as many as four people sustained injuries in the incident who were rushed to J.J. Hospital for medical treatment

Representational Pic/File/iStock

At least four people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a godown in Darukhana area of south Mumbai, the civic officials said on Thursday. 


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the blaze was reported at a godown located at Darukhana, Koyla Bunder, Hariyali Gate in Mandvi area of south Mumbai.


The incident was reported to the civic authorities at around 3:25 pm.


The civic officials including the Mumbai Fire Brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation.

The fire caused significant damage to electric wiring, installations, scrap material, and an empty LPG gas cylinder inside the ground-floor MS sheet shed.

The fire was brought under control by 3:56 pm and as many as four people sustained injuries in the incident who were rushed to J.J. Hospital for medical treatment.

The injured were indentified as Rajendra Prasad, 40, Babaulal, 35, Dhamendra Gaud, 40, Mohammad Riyaz, 33. The condition of those injured in the blaze is said to be stable, the officials said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, they said.

One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a woman pedestrian was killed and another was injured after a tree branch fell on them in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, the civic officials said on Thursday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that a branch from a dead tree in a private garden fell onto the footpath near Lavender Bough Hotel on 90 Feet Road.

The incident was reported at 6:01 pm on Thursday following which the civic authorities rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and relief operation, the officials said.

In the incident two women pedestrians were injured. Both were immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.

According to the Rajawadi Hospital, one of the victim was declared brought dead upon arrival and another woman suffered injuries, and was sent for an MRI scan for further evaluation.

The two injured were identified as 60-year-old Minakshi Ben who died in the incident and 56-year-old Vandana Shah who has been admitted in the hospital.

