The police official said that the 18-year-old was assaulted in October over a love affair died in hospital while undergoing treatment

A teenager who was allegedly assaulted over affair with a girl in Maharashtra's Latur district reportedly died at a hospital following which six people were held by the police, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The victim, identified as Mauli Sote, was hit with sticks and rods on October 27 by six persons in Takali village over a love affair and he died on Monday in a private hospital where he was admitted since the day of the assault, MIDC police station assistant inspector Sachin Dronacharya said, according to the PTI.

"We had arrested Govind Dure, Gopal Dure, Kamalakar Dure, Manoj Dure, Kumar Upade and Om Khedkar at the time. Following Sote's death, murder charges have been included in the case. The six are in judicial custody at present. Further probe is underway," the police official added, as per the PTI.

Thane man kills brother after fight over Rs 500

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 32-year-old man allegedly killed his younger brother after an argument over Rs 500 in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Kalyan area, they said, adding the accused has been arrested, the news agency reported.

The accused, Salim Shamim Khan, who was inebriated during the incident and got enraged when his brother Naseem Khan (27) confronted him for taking Rs 500 from his pocket without his permission. This led to an argument between the two, an official from Bazarpeth police station said, as per the PTI.

The argument later escalated and the accused allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death with a knife, he said.

Their mother later alerted the police and authorities about the incident, the officials said.

Based on her statement, the accused was arrested on Wednesday and booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103 (1) (murder).

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a probe was on into the case, the police added.

(with PTI inputs)