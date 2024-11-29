Breaking News
Mumbai lake levels: Water in lakes drops by 16 percent in two months after rains

Mumbai lake levels: Water in lakes drops by 16 percent in two months after rains

Updated on: 30 November,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The levels in seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai city reduced by 16 per cent in two months after the monsoon ended. On Friday, the combined water stock of all seven lakes was recorded at 84 per cent down from 100 per cent in September

Mumbai lake levels: Water in lakes drops by 16 percent in two months after rains

Representation pic

Mumbai lake levels: Water in lakes drops by 16 percent in two months after rains
The levels in seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai city reduced by 16 per cent in two months after the monsoon ended. On Friday, the combined water stock of all seven lakes was recorded at 84 per cent down from 100 per cent in September.  


The water level is comparatively higher than last year but less than it was in 2022. In 2023, the stock was at 80.1 per cent by this time, and the city faced water cuts in the summer, while it was at 84.7 per cent in 2022.  


The city gets water from seven lakes, which have a collective capacity to stock 14.47 lakh million litres of water. By the end of monsoon this year, the lakes were almost full, with the stock reaching over 14.40 lakh million litres.  


Even though the stock is slightly better this year, the water cuts cannot be ruled out as the requirement for the city is more than the capacity of lakes.  
“It is too early to say anything on the water supply in monsoon. We planned the supply in such a way so that the water stock lasts till July end in the next year,” said a BMC official. 

Mumbai gets 3,850 million litres of water every day against the demand of 4,500 million. In the years 2021, 2022, and 2023, the lakes were almost 100 per cent full by the end of the monsoon season, and still parts of the city faced water cuts. 

To match the demand-supply ratio, the BMC has formulated to construct the Gargai dam in the Tansa sanctuary, which could add another 400 million litres per day to the city’s supply.

Lake levels on Nov 29

