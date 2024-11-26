Parts of South and North Mumbai will experience a water supply disruption from 10 PM on 28th November to 8 PM on 29th November due to maintenance work on a major pipeline at Lower Parel. Citizens are advised to store water and use it efficiently during this period

Water supply suspension due to pipeline maintenance

Due to maintenance of the pipeline, there will be a water supply shutdown in certain areas of the South and North Zones on Thursday, 28th November 2024, from 10:00 PM to Friday, 29th November 2024, till 8:00 PM.

• During the 22-hour maintenance period, citizens are requested to use water conservatively.

The maintenance work on the 1,450mm diameter Tansa main pipeline at Lower Parel will begin at 10:00 PM on Thursday, 28th November 2024, and will conclude by 8:00 PM on Friday, 29th November 2024. This will lead to a complete or partial disruption of the water supply in certain areas of the South and North Zones during the 22-hour period.

The repair work will be carried out by the Water Engineers Department on the Tansa main pipeline located at Gavde Chowk, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. The water supply to the following areas will be affected:

South zone areas affected:

Completely affected:

Kari Road, Sakharam Bala Pawar Marg, Mahadev Palav Marg, Na. M. Joshi Marg, BDD Chawl, Lower Parel Area, Na. M. Joshi Marg (Regular water supply time: 4:30 AM to 7:45 AM)

Completely affected:

Prabhadevi Area, P. Balu Marg, Hatiskar Marg, Adarsh Nagar, Janta Vasahat, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Na. M. Joshi Marg, Senapati Bapat Marg, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel Station Area (Regular water supply time: 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM)

North zone areas affected:

Completely affected:

Senapati Bapat Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Gokhale Marg, Kakasahab Gadgil Marg, Sayani Marg, Bhavani Shankar Marg (Regular water supply time: 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM)

Partially affected (33% disruption):

Senapati Bapat Marg, L. J. Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Gokhale Marg, Arunkumar Vaidya Marg (Regular water supply time: 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM)

Citizens in the affected areas are requested to store adequate water in advance and use it wisely during the maintenance period. Your cooperation is highly appreciated.

(Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Public Relations Department)