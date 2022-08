Its phase 1 will be completed by then; the Eknath Shinde government has approved a rise of Rs 10,000 crore in the cost of the whole project

The first phase of the city’s first underground Metro Aqua Line 3 between Aarey Milk Colony and Bandra Kurla Complex will be operational by December 2023 and the second phase by April 2024. The first phase includes train operations from Aarey to BKC and the second phase from BKC to Colaba.