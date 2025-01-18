Girl inspired by Badlapur case speaks up after 2 years; accuses lab assistant of sexual assault, but he gets anticipatory bail

A 17-year-old girl from Mumbai's eastern suburbs has approached the police, alleging sexual harassment by her school’s lab assistant in 2022, during her Std 10 school picnic. The victim, Soni Mhatre (name changed), now a Std 12 student, attended a Chembur-based school at the time of the incident. Speaking to mid-day, she recounted her ordeal, stating that the incident occurred on November 17, 2022, during a school picnic at Shaguna Baug in Karjat. During the lunch break, while heading to the washroom, the accused allegedly jumped in front of her, grabbed her neck chain, and inquired if it was real gold.

“He then touched my back, neck, chest, and private parts. I stood there blankly, unable to process what had happened. I was too scared to tell anyone, not even my friends or family. I bottled it all up and gradually realised I was slipping into depression. However, with my Std 10 board exams approaching, I decided to wait until they were over to inform my parents. However, I never mustered the courage, fearing it would bring shame to them,” recounted the victim.

Despite the horrible experience, Soni managed to score 87 per cent in her Std 10 board exams and successfully enrolled at a popular college. Months later, Soni came across news about the Badlapur school sexual abuse case, where a male sweeper allegedly abused two four-year-old girls at a prominent co-education school in Badlapur.

“Seeing that horrible news made me realise how unfair it was for me as well. I kept quiet, fearing it would bring shame to me and my family, but it’s that man who deserves to be shamed! I finally confided in my parents, who not only supported me but continue to stand by me,” said Soni.

Soni approached local police in Govandi, who initially registered a zero FIR as per protocol. The case was then transferred to the Neral police station in Raigad district, as the incident occurred within their jurisdiction.

A police official from Neral stated, “We recorded the victim's statement and attempted to arrest the accused, but he was not present. Days later, we learned that he had applied for anticipatory bail, which was granted by the court, allowing him to evade arrest. Following protocol, we filed the charge sheet in the case and submitted it to the magistrate court in Panvel.”

According to the FIR, the accused has been identified as Mohan Anchan. While the hearing in the matter is yet to begin, the victim and her parents are planning to approach the Bombay High Court to challenge his anticipatory bail.

“I was mortified by his actions, and I’ve witnessed his perverted behaviour on and around the school premises. I want him to be held accountable, both by the school management, which is attempting to protect him, and by the law,” said the victim, who will soon begin to prepare for the UPSC examinations.

“The matter is in court, so we are neither supporting nor opposing. We are neutral. The court granted anticipatory bail to the lab assistant. He has also filed a FIR quashing petition in the high court. Also, we sought advice from the Education Department in this matter. Now we are waiting for their response,” said school principal.