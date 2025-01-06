Two SUVs parked near the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in South Mumbai were found to have identical number plates, prompting an investigation by the police. Both vehicles and their drivers have been taken to the Colaba police station for further questioning.

In a curious and potentially serious incident, two SUVs were discovered parked in close proximity to the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba, South Mumbai, both displaying the same number plates. The unusual situation came to light on Monday afternoon, raising concerns over the legitimacy of the vehicles and prompting an immediate investigation by the authorities.

Around 1 p.m., two cars with identical number plates were spotted in Colaba, Mumbai. One of the number plates was found to be forged. The driver of the vehicle with the original registration filed a complaint. The car was brought to the Colaba police station for further… pic.twitter.com/sLNdZP3dJT — Mid Day (@mid_day) January 6, 2025

According to reports from the police, the vehicles were parked next to each other outside the famous hotel, and the anomaly was spotted by a passerby around 12.30 pm. Upon noticing that both cars bore the same registration numbers, the concerned individual promptly alerted the traffic police. Responding swiftly, officers arrived at the scene and took both vehicles along with their drivers to the Colaba police station for further examination.

The police are now conducting a detailed probe to determine how two cars ended up with identical number plates, and whether one of the vehicles is using a forged plate. The investigation is focused on understanding whether this is a case of illegal activity or a mistake, as possessing duplicate number plates could indicate potential involvement in fraudulent or criminal activities.

The drivers of the two vehicles have been questioned, and their statements are being recorded by the police. Further action will be taken based on the information provided by the drivers and any additional evidence discovered during the investigation.

This unusual incident has raised questions about the security measures in place for monitoring and verifying vehicle registrations, particularly in high-profile areas like Colaba, which is home to numerous landmarks and frequented by both locals and tourists alike.