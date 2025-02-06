National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited has launched a 100-metre steel bridge for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, crossing four major railway tracks in Gujarat. This key infrastructure milestone demonstrates India's engineering and manufacturing capabilities under the 'Make in India' initiative.

National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has successfully launched a significant steel bridge over four major railway tracks for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. The bridge, which spans a total length of 100 metres, crosses two Western Railway tracks and two Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) tracks between the locations of Kim and Sayan in Gujarat.

The bridge is an essential part of the infrastructure for the bullet train project, which will feature a double-line Standard Gauge rail track. The steel bridge is composed of two spans: one of 100 metres and another of 60 metres. The launch involved navigating the bridge over four major railway tracks and an irrigation canal, making it a vital milestone for the project.

According to the release, the 100-metre span was launched between January 28 and February 5, 2025, while the 60-metre span will be positioned over the irrigation canal located near the tracks. The entire process saw the careful crossing of four busy tracks, marking a substantial step forward in the construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train route.

The steel bridge, which weighs 1,432 metric tonnes, was fabricated at a workshop in Bhuj, Gujarat, approved by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). It was then transported to the construction site by road for installation. The 100-metre span was assembled at the Ahmedabad end of the site at a height of 14.5 metres from the ground. An automatic mechanism involving two semi-automatic jacks, each with a 250-ton capacity, was used to pull the bridge into place.

The assembly of the 100-metre span utilised around 60,000 Tor-Shear Type High Strength (TTHS) bolts, designed for a lifespan of 100 years. The spans are finished with C5 system painting and are supported by elastomeric bearings for additional durability.

The bridge launch required intermittent traffic blocks on both the Western Railway and DFC tracks to ensure safety and minimise disruption to train services. The operation was conducted in phases to avoid halting regular passenger and freight trains.

This steel bridge launch is part of a broader initiative, with 17 steel bridges planned for the Gujarat section of the bullet train project. Five other bridges have already been completed in Surat, Anand, Vadodara (Mumbai Expressway), Silvassa (Dadra & Nagar Haveli), and Vadodara.

The project is being executed with the highest standards of safety and engineering excellence, with Japanese expertise being leveraged alongside India’s own resources under the "Make in India" initiative. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project marks a significant step in the country's infrastructure development.