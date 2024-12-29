The cops suspect the boy died by suicide, allegedly after he was scolded by a madrasa (Islamic seminary) teacher for trying to go out to play, a Malwani police station officer said

An 11-year-old boy was found hanging inside the kitchen of a madrasa in Malvani area of Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Police suspect the boy died by suicide, allegedly after he was scolded by a madrasa (Islamic seminary) teacher for trying to go out to play, a Malwani Police Station officer said.

The boy was found hanging on Saturday evening by other students of the madrasa, he said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

"It is suspected that he took the extreme step after his teacher scolded him when he was going out to play," he added.

Police registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway, the official said.

