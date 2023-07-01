They can now offer new certificate, diploma, degree and postgraduate courses as well as restructure existing ones

File pic

Listen to this article 12 MU-affiliated autonomous colleges get ‘empowered’ tag x 00:00

Twelve autonomous colleges affiliated with Mumbai University (MU), including St Xavier’s, Jai Hind, Sophia, Ruia, Mithibai and Bhavans, have been granted ‘empowered’ status.

The proposal was approved by the university’s management council on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A uniform regulation was issued by the state government through a notification dated May 22, laying down the norms and procedures for granting the status of empowered autonomous college. Accordingly, MU issued a circular the following day, inviting applications from autonomous colleges to apply for the status of an empowered autonomous college. The 13 applications received by the university were duly scrutinised.

The 12 autonomous colleges are empowered to offer joint degrees with affiliated universities. The names and logos of both the college and the university will appear on the degrees awarded. Such colleges will also be able to start new certificate, diploma, degree and postgraduate courses. At the same time these 12 colleges with the approval of MU, can start PhD courses and will have freedom for ancillary matters such as framing fee structure of courses.

The colleges will also get the freedom to restructure the already-existing courses, change the names of courses as per the guidelines stipulated by the University Grants Commission (UGC), prescribe the method of evaluation and assessment, announce the results, and award the mark sheet accordingly.

Professor Ravindra Kulkarni, vice-chancellor of MU, said, “As per the notification of the UGC and the state government, 12 autonomous colleges affiliated to the university, which have achieved excellence and high-level status, are being granted the status of empowered autonomous colleges for the next ten years from the academic year 2023-24; 59 autonomous colleges in the state are affiliated to MU and this is an important step taken by the university towards academic autonomy.” Dr Ajay Bhamre, pro-vice-chancellor, MU, said, “The highest number of applications by autonomous colleges affiliated to MU for empowered autonomous college status is a welcome development, which reflects the progressive approach of these colleges in the field of education.”

List of empowered autonomous colleges

. Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

. Nagindas Khandwala College of Commerce, Arts and Management Studies and Shantaben Nagindas Khandwala College of Science, Malad

. Birla College, Kalyan

. KJ Somaiya College, Vidyavihar

. Sophia College, Pedder Road

. SVKM’s Mithibai Arts College, Chauhan Institute of Science and Amrutben Jivanlal College of Commerce and Economics

. St Xavier’s College, Dhobi Talao

. Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College, Ghatkopar

. Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga

. Jai Hind College, Churchgate

. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavans Sardar Patel Institute of Technology, Andheri

. SIES College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Sion