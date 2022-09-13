14 villages included in Navi Mumbai municipal limits

A preliminary notification to this effect has been issued following a directive by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

As many as 14 villages from Thane tehsil in the district have been now included in the limits of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, an official release said here on Tuesday.

A preliminary notification to this effect has been issued following a directive by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, it said.

On account of this change, the Urban Development Department has asked the State Election Commission to postpone the elections to Gram Panchayats in Thane taluka to December, the release added.

The villages that have newly become part of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation are Dahisar, Mokashi, Valivali, Pimpri, Nighu, Navali, Vaklan, Bamali, Narivali, Bale, Nagaon, Bhandali, Uttarshiv and Gotheghar.

