Updated on: 13 September,2022 09:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

With no fresh fatality, Navi Mumbai's Covid-19 toll remained unchanged at 2,055

Navi Mumbai: NMMC reports 33 new cases of Covid-19 on September 13

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Navi Mumbai on Tuesday reported 33 new Covid-19 cases, according to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).


With the addition of these cases on September 13, there are 358 active cases in Navi Mumbai now.

With no fresh fatality, Navi Mumbai's Covid-19 toll remained unchanged at 2,055, according to NMMC data.


Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 730 new coronavirus infections and four pandemic-related deaths, the health department said in a release. The state's Covid-19 case tally rose to 81,11,976, and the death toll reached 1,48,293.

As many as 1,075 patients recovered from the viral infection since the previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 79,58,170. The recovery rate in the state is 98.10 per cent.

