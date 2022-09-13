Breaking News
7 dead in fire accident in Secunderabad; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
Mumbai: How did Aaditya hand over mangrove land for a temple, asks activists
Local anaesthesia can up survival rate by 5 per cent in breast cancer patients, says study
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde’s MLA Prakash Surve wants Navratri parties to go on till midnight
Mumbai: Gassed out father-son duo rescued by cops after eight hours in Vasai
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai records 193 new Covid 19 cases active tally at 1574

Mumbai records 193 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,574

Updated on: 13 September,2022 07:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The toll remained unchanged at 19,719, while the count of recoveries reached 11,27,006 after 285 people recovered from the infection

Mumbai records 193 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,574

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 193 new cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections to 11,48,299, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). 


The toll remained unchanged at 19,719, while the count of recoveries reached 11,27,006 after 285 people recovered from the infection, as per BMC data.

With a recovery rate of 98.1 per cent, the city now has 1,574 active cases.


Also Read: Maharashtra records 730 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 6,691 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,81,88,232.

Of the 193 new cases, only 13 patients were symptomatic, it was stated.

The overall growth rate of cases in the city stands at 0.021 per cent for the period between September 6 and September 12, while the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases is 3,308 days.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Coronavirus mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK