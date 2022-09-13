Mumbai records 193 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,574

The toll remained unchanged at 19,719, while the count of recoveries reached 11,27,006 after 285 people recovered from the infection

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 193 new cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections to 11,48,299, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The toll remained unchanged at 19,719, while the count of recoveries reached 11,27,006 after 285 people recovered from the infection, as per BMC data.

With a recovery rate of 98.1 per cent, the city now has 1,574 active cases.

Also Read: Maharashtra records 730 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 6,691 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,81,88,232.

Of the 193 new cases, only 13 patients were symptomatic, it was stated.

The overall growth rate of cases in the city stands at 0.021 per cent for the period between September 6 and September 12, while the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases is 3,308 days.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal