186 fresh Covid-19 cases in Thane; active tally rises to 1,604

As many as 186 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,37,080, according to health bulletin on Tuesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, the active Covid-19 tally in the district has gone up to 1,604 as compared to 1,446 the previous day.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,938, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,24,207.

Mumbai on Monday reported 584 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,33,172, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,664, a civic official said. This is a drop from the 882 cases and one death recorded on Sunday, said the BMC official.

Of the new cases, 522 are asymptomatic. The recovery count increased by 407 in 24 hours to touch 11,08,290, which left the city with an active caseload of 5,218.

BMC data showed that the overall number of Coronavirus tests increased by 7,258 in 24 hours to reach 1,79,57,445.