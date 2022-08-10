189 new Covid-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 1,110

With the addition of the latest Covid-19 numbers on Tuesday, the district currently has 1,110 active cases

Thane has reported 189 new Covid-19 cases, raising the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 7,35,605, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest Covid-19 numbers on Tuesday, the district currently has 1,110 active cases, he said.

One death was also reported on Tuesday, which raised the Covid-19 toll in Thane to 11,933, he said.

The recovery count has gone up to 7,23,124, the official added.

Also read: Mumbai Covid-19 cases go up by 36 per cent in a week



In the past seven days, Coronavirus infections in Mumbai have gone by about 36 per cent, as per BMC data. Experts and a member of the state’s Covid Task Force member said the daily numbers may not rise beyond 600.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 479 fresh Covid cases but no fatalities, while the active tally crossed the 3,000 mark, the city civic body said. This is the seventh day in a row when the city logged more than 400 new cases. A day before, the metropolis logged 407 infections and a single Covid-19 fatality.

The overall tally of cases stands at 11,28,433 as of Tuesday and the death toll at 19,660, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said. Of the 479 new cases, only 30 patients were symptomatic while the rest 449 were asymptomatic, it said.