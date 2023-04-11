19 parties in the country demand JPC probe into Adani scam, claims Maha Congress; says party firm on its demand

Amid the controversy regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree certificate, Nana Patole said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a degree he must show it

Maharashtra Congress chief, Nana Patole.

Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday said that the party is firm on the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against the Adani group.

The Party’s Maharashtra chief Nana Patole said that funds from LIC, State Bank of India, EPFO have been illegally invested in Adani group. “This is people's hard earned money, people must get an account of it. If the truth about the scam in Adani companies is to be brought out, it can come out only through an inquiry by the joint parliamentary committee. That is why 19 parties in the country including the Congress have demanded a JPC probe in the Adani scam. The Congress is firm on this demand even today,” Patole said.

“A JPC was set up in the so-called Bofors case. Another JPC was formed to investigate the scam in the stock market and also the soft drink case was investigated through a JPC. A JPC was set up in 2003 regarding soft drinks which was chaired by Sharad Pawar. If there is no truth in the Adani scam then why is Modi afraid of a JPC inquiry?” asked the Maharashtra Congress chief.

Amid the controversy regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree certificate, Nana Patole said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a degree he must show it.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi's education is not the issue, but he has mentioned his degree in his affidavit to the Election Commission. If he has a degree, then he must show it, it is a crime to give false information to the Election Commission,” he said.

Speaking about Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) elections, Nana Patole said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has to decide which party it wants to form an alliance with.

“It is for the NCP to decide which party it wants to form an alliance with for the market committee elections. We are fighting against the authoritarian regime of the Bharatiya Janata Party through Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), our fight will continue. NCP has supported BJP in Nagaland. We will discuss this issue with the NCP during the MVA meeting,” he said.

Patole also warned that if anyone from the Congress party joins hands with the BJP at the local level, the party will take action against him.