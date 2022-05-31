1993 blasts case: CBI court sends four arrested from Gujarat to judicial custody

They were later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the serial blasts case. The four accused were produced before special CBI judge RR Bhosale at the end of their initial remand on Monday

Mumbai 1993 serial blasts. File pic

A special CBI court here on Monday remanded four persons, arrested from Gujarat earlier this month in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, to judicial custody for 14 days.

The four accused - Abu Bakar, Saiyad Qureshi, Mohammad Shoeb Qureshi and Mohammad Yusuf Ismail - all residents of Mumbai, were nabbed by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Sardarnagar area of Ahmedabad on May 12 following a specific tip-off.

