1993 Bombay Bombings: A look into what happened on March 12

On March 12, 1993, Mumbai, then known as Bombay, Mumbai had one of the bloodiest terrorist assaults in its history, with a series of synchronized blasts rocking numerous areas throughout the bustling metropolis. The 1993 Bombay bombings, also known as the Bombay Bomb Blasts, caused enormous devastation and loss of life, leaving an indelible impact on the city.

On the afternoon of March 12, as many as thirteen explosions occurred over the course of two hours, beginning at 1:30 pm. The bombs were aimed against important sites such as the Bombay Stock Exchange, Katha Bazaar, the Air India Building, and hotels such as the Sea Rock and the Juhu Centaur.

A massive vehicle bomb explodes near the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), inflicting widespread damage and disrupting financial activity. At Katha Bazaar, a huge blast striked the bustling market, killing many. The explosions near the Air India offices claimed lives and caused structural damage to the building and blasts had also hit the Sea Rock Hotel in Bandra west and the Juhu Centaur, both prominent places.

The bombings killed over 250 people and injure thousands more. Several buildings and structures have suffered substantial damage, hurting the city's infrastructure. The city had plunged into chaos as panicked residents and survivors grapple with the scale of the tragedy.

Investigations revealed that underworld heavyweights such as Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon were the masterminds behind the attacks. More than a hundred people are detained, tried, and convicted in connection with the bombing.

The accused's trial lasted several years, becoming one of the longest and most convoluted in Indian legal history. In 2006, the court rendered its decision, with some defendants receiving death sentences, life imprisonment, or varied periods.

The 1993 Bombay bombings had far-reaching consequences, not only for the victims and their families but also for the city of Mumbai and the nation as a whole. The attacks exposed the vulnerability of India's security infrastructure and highlighted the need for greater vigilance against terrorism. They also exacerbated tensions between religious and ethnic communities, underscoring the importance of promoting unity and harmony in a diverse society.

The bombings left an indelible mark on the mentality of Mumbai residents, influencing the city's resilience and drive. It prompted considerable improvements in security procedures, not only in Mumbai but throughout the country.

