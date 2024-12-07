Following a mid-day story about how marine snakes were allegedly being killed and used as bait to catch crabs in Malad-Marve beach, the Maharashtra Forest Department has registered an offence and are further investigating the case

Representation pic

Listen to this article 1st arrest in using endangered snakes as bait x 00:00

Following a mid-day story about how marine snakes were allegedly being killed and used as bait to catch crabs in Malad-Marve beach, the Maharashtra Forest Department has registered an offence and are further investigating the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Range Forest Officer ( RFO) Shankar Kavathe of the Mumbai West range of the Mangroves Cell said, “We have registered an offence under several sections of the Wildlife Protection Act related to the incident where the marine snakes were allegedly used as bait to catch crabs. For now, we have identified one person and are further investigating the case.”

Kavathe also told mid-day that the Mangroves Cell will be additionally carrying out an awareness campaign among people staying along Mumbai’s coast—the Kolis—where people will be explained about the protection status of the marine snakes and other species and how an offence can be registered if the species is harmed.

A source from Maharashtra Forest Department, requesting anonymity, said, “There is a lack of awareness among the people about the marine species and their protection status and so, there are chances that these marine snakes are killed in self defence or either out of fear. Only if proper awareness is spread in the villages and koliwadas in Mumbai, people will not cause harm to the species.”

On December 5, mid-day had reported about the same, stating that dead marine snakes are reportedly being used as bait to catch crabs. Few days ago, Wildlife photographer and rescuer (from Aasha The Hope for Animal Welfare Trust) Karan Solanki, along with his friend Kiyan Mugaseth, had gone to Marve Beach when they discovered the dead snakes.