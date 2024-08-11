Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 2 year old goes missing in Govandi reunited with kin

2-year-old goes missing in Govandi, reunited with kin

Updated on: 11 August,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The Crime Branch Unit 6 found him the very next day, 2 kms away from home

2-year-old goes missing in Govandi, reunited with kin

The family rejoiced on being reunited with the toddler

Listen to this article
2-year-old goes missing in Govandi, reunited with kin
x
00:00

A day after a two-year-old boy went missing from outside his home in Govandi, the Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 6 successfully reunited him with his family. The police team left no stone unturned in their search, forming different teams to search for the boy across different areas, including local mosques and children’s shelters, as well as combing through CCTV footage. Thanks to their efforts, the boy was found safe at spot more than 2km away from his home, after he wandered away from his niehgbourhood.


The boy’s father Tabrez Ansari, 27—who is an AC repair technician residing in Baiganwadi, Govandi—said the toddler went missing on the afternoon of August 8. “My son was playing outside our home when he went missing. We searched for him, but with no sight of the boy till nightfall, we approached the police,” said the father in his statement to the police. 



The Shivaji Nagar police registered a kidnapping case under Section 137 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. As the case involved a minor who may possibly have been abducted, Crime Branch Unit 6 got involved in the 
investigation as well. “On Friday, we formed different teams and started the search in localities across Shivaji Nagar and Govandi. Some teams checked footage from 20 CCTV cameras, while others started going door to door to gather information from locals. A few went to mosques and children’s shelters, where children are often abandoned,” said Bharat Ghone, senior police inspector, Crime Branch Unit 6.


The police also showed the boy’s photographs to local residents to check if anyone had spotted him. “While showing his picture to a woman near Darul Imam Masjid in Shivaji Nagar, our sub-inspector learnt that another woman had found the boy near Veer Sarvarkar English medium school—more than 2 kms away from his home. The woman asked locals if they knew where the boy lived, but no one had a clue. The rescuer luckily gave her contact number to the woman at the mosque before taking the boy home. Our team contacted the woman and reunited him with his parents,” said Ghone. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

govandi mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai police mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK